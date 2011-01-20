HTC reported to launch Android-based Flyer tablet in March

HTC is expected to launch three tablet PCs throughout the first half of the year, starting with the Flyer this March in the United States.

According to that treasure trove of speculative information, DigiTimes, "HTC will launch the Flyer tablets in cooperation with a telecom carrier, aiming to push sales ahead the planned launch of RIM's PlayBook in March and Motorola's Xoom in April."

Pricing and exact dates weren't mentioned. But we do know that the first batch of units will run on Android 2.3 (Gingerbread), with an upgrade to Android 3.0 (Honeycomb) expected at a later time. The other two unnamed slate computers should run on Honeycomb straight out of the box.

Unfortunately, no other specs were mentioned, but a tablet from HTC surely sounds intriguing. Let's just hope it's not an oversized smartphone like certain other tablets we all know well.