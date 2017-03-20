HTC U Ultra, LG Watch Sport, Galaxy S8 leaks, Echo is back (MobileTechRoundup show #393)

A couple new devices arrived for testing since the last show so listen to MobileTechRoundup show #393 to hear about a new big phone and a big smartwatch.
- Running with the LG Watch Sport
- Is there a market for expensive Android Wear watches? (Tag Heuer, Montblanc, Guess, etc....)
- Swatch plans its own smart watch OS
- HTC U Ultra thoughts
- Leaked Galaxy S8 pricing out
- Amazon Echo back in Matt's office
- Would you take advantage of a phone discount and have the option to upgrade / enable HW features later
Running time: 65 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 75MB)
