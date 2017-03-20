HTC U Ultra, LG Watch Sport, Galaxy S8 leaks, Echo is back (MobileTechRoundup show #393)

I spent the week leaning to the left with the HTC U Ultra and LG Watch Sport weighing me down. Kevin and I talked about the latest in mobile tech on the MoTR podcast.

A couple new devices arrived for testing since the last show so listen to MobileTechRoundup show #393 to hear about a new big phone and a big smartwatch.

  • Running with the LG Watch Sport
  • Is there a market for expensive Android Wear watches? (Tag Heuer, Montblanc, Guess, etc....)
  • Swatch plans its own smart watch OS
  • HTC U Ultra thoughts
  • Leaked Galaxy S8 pricing out
  • Amazon Echo back in Matt's office
  • Would you take advantage of a phone discount and have the option to upgrade / enable HW features later

Running time: 65 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 75MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

