Huawei Mate 10 to launch on AT&T in February: Report

Huawei plans to release its Mate 10 smartphone on AT&T in early February, according to The Information, marking the China-based company's first carrier deal in the US.

In the past Huawei has offered smartphones in the US through retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, but will now have a carrier avenue to push them in an Apple and Samsung dominant country.

The Information reported Huawei and AT&T have been in talks for more than a year. Huawei had to make technical changes to meet US smartphone standards. In that time, Huawei also reportedly sent undercover employees to pose as buyers in retail stores like Walmart and Best Buy to understand US consumers.

Huawei has exploded in popularity recently, currently sitting as the third-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world. As ZDNet's Jason Perlow recently examined, Huawei offers some serious smartphone specifications for the price and buyers in China are taking note.

It's not clear how much the Mate 10 will be through AT&T, but flagship pricing is expected. The Information reported Huawei is planning a $100 million advertising push in the US to build brand awareness in the US.

We have reached out to AT&T and Huawei, and will update you if we learn more.

Past AT&T, Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Huawei is in negotiations with Verizon to carry its smartphones.