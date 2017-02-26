Huawei P10, P10 Plus announced

Chinese technology giant Huawei has unveiled its new flagship smartphones the P10 and P10 Plus at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on Sunday.

Huawei's new phones will be available in green and blue in addition to the standard colours, with the smartphone maker yet to reveal the specs of the models.

Its former iterations, the P9 and P9 Plus, featured a rear dual-lens 12MP Leica camera; a front-facing 8MP camera; 5.2-inch 423ppi and 5.5-inch 401ppi displays, respectively; a Huawei Kirin 955 64-bit octa-core processor; a quad-core Mali-T880 GPU; 32GB or 64GB of storage; 3GB or 4GB of RAM; a 3,000mAh battery; a microSD card slot; and ran Android 6.0 Marshmallow with EMUI 4.1.

Huawei's smartphones have been experiencing increasing traction globally; the latest market figures from Gartner showed Huawei shipped 40.803 million smartphones during the fourth quarter of 2016 for a total worldwide market share of 9.5 percent, making it the third-biggest smartphone vendor in the world behind Apple and Samsung.

Helped along in its bid for market share was Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 woes, with Huawei's devices provided consumers with a comparable alternative.

Disclosure: Corinne Reichert attended Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona as a guest of Huawei