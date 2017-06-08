Huawei vows to become the top PC vendor within five years

Huawei will become the number one PC maker globally in three to five years, leapfrogging brands such as Lenovo, HP, and Apple, Wan Biao, COO of Huawei's consumer business group, told CNBC on Wednesday.

Huawei's "unswerving input in R&D" and "innovation capabilities" will enable it to become a top PC vendor globally, which the company has already proven with its smartphone products, Wan was quoted as saying.

"In the laptop space some technologies are the same with smartphones. In the meantime, with the development of AI, AR, and VR technologies, the chance to succeed will only grow bigger for a strong innovative company," he told CNBC.

Wan also told Chinese media on Wednesday that Huawei has made huge investments into its first MateBook product and market responses have already reached expectations.

He added that Huawei will adopt a similar strategy from its smartphone segment to its PC lines by concentrating on the high-end markets.

The company last month announced three new MateBooks, the X, D, and E, starting from 1,399 euro, 999 euro and 799 euro, respectively. The new releases come one year after the company released the first generation of the Huawei MateBook.

Taiwan media suggested that shipments of the first-generation MateBook only reached 700,000 units, a far cry from Huawei's target of 2 million units.

Global PC shipments totaled 60.3 million units in the first quarter of 2017, up 0.6 percent from the same period a year earlier, an IDC report revealed in April.

It was also the first PC shipment inflation on an annualized basis since the first quarter of 2012.