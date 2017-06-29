Huawei's new MateBooks coming to the US in July, starting at $699.99

Huawei Mate 9 review: Meet the new best Android smartphone for business users (RIP, Note 7) At a whopping 5.9 inches, Huawei's latest combines the big screen and big battery of the Mate 8 with the fantastic dual-lens Leica camera of the P9. At just $599.99, it is a compelling offering priced much lower than models released outside the US. Read More

I've spent a few weeks with the Huawei MateBook X (see my full review) and thanks to the included MateDock 2 I have been able to use it efficiently with a dual screen setup.

At the time of my review we only knew European pricing, but we now have the details on availability in the US. You'll be able to pre-order the MateBook X, MateBook E, and MateBook D on Amazon and Newegg starting on Friday, June 30, through Friday, July 7.

The MateBook X will be available in space gray with the i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB drive for just $1,099.99 while a prestige gold one with an i7, 8GB RAM, and 512GB drive will cost you $1,299.99. These include the MateDock 2 so are ready for productivity right out of the box.

The MateBook E will be available in titanium gray with the M4, 4GB RAM, 128GB drive model priced at $799.99 and the i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB drive model in champagne gold at $999.99. The MateBook D will be available only in champagne gold with the i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB drive for $699.99.

These are surprisingly much lower than the European pricing, which ranged from $1,569 to $1,906 for the equivalent MateBook X models. I have been testing the i5 model MateBook X and am very surprised to see the $1,100 price tag. I think it is definitely a device to consider.

The MateBook X is a sleek, attractive, and well designed laptop with an outstanding Dolby Atmos sound system that is more than just a name, but an audio experience developed in direct partnership with Dolby.

For those of you interested in learning more about Huawei's MateBook strategy in North America, make sure to participate in the Ask Me Anything event with Ankit Jhaveri on June 30 via the Huawei Honor Beta Facebook page.