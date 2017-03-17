IBM plans to hire 2,000 more veterans

(Image: IBM)

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty on Friday announced plans to hire 2,000 more US military veterans over the next four years, as part of the company's plan to hire 25,000 US workers through 2020.

Many of the positions are "new collar jobs" that don't always require a four-year college degree, IBM said. Rometty's announcement was made at the White House during a meeting with President Donald Trump, German chancellor Merkel, and other business leaders.

"The men and women who have served in our country's armed forces have unique talents and skill sets that make them a natural fit for some of the technology industry's most exciting fields," wrote Diane Gherson, IBM's senior vice president of Human Resources, in a prepared statement.

"Many of the positions IBM is eager to fill are new collar jobs. What's most important in these roles is having the right mix of skills and experience that our clients need in fast-growing areas like cloud computing, cybersecurity, network management, and digital design," Gherson continued.

During the meeting, Rometty also discussed a free program that trains veterans to use software in the defense and law enforcement industries. IBM said 500 veterans have been trained to date at sessions around the US, certifying them in the use of i2 Analysts' Notebook, and that more would be trained this year.

