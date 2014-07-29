IBM board adds Johnson & Johnson CEO, former Royal Dutch Shell CEO

Closing out a month that included a landmark deal with Apple, IBM is boosting its board of directors with two new additions who are seasoned chief executives.

Joining the board first is Alex Gorsky, chairman and chief executive officer of Johnson & Johnson. His election to the board will take effect on September 1.

Peter R. Voser, retired chief executive officer of Royal Dutch Shell will follow on January 1, 2015.

In Tuesday's announcement, IBM chairman, president and CEO Ginni Rometty highlighted both executives' experience in "running information-intensive global enterprises."

Before assuming the role of CEO at Johnson & Johnson in 2012, Gorsky held multiple other executive positions at Johnson & Johnson, including company group chairman for Ethicon, worldwide chairman of the Surgical Care Group, and worldwide chairman of the Medical Devices and Diagnostics Group.

Voser joined Royal Dutch Shell in 1982, serving in various executive roles through 2002 when he was appointed CFO. He continued in that role until he was promoted to CEO in 2009. Voser retired from Royal Dutch Shell in 2013.

Voser currently serves as a director of Roche Holding, a Swiss pharmaceuticals and diagnostics holding company.

With Gorsky and Voser, the IBM board will soon be comprised of 14 members total.

As it stands now, the collective made up of nine men and three women include Rometty, Boeing CEO W. James McNerney, Jr., and American Express Co. CEO Kenneth I. Chenault.