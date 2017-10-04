IBM buys Vivant Digital, will fold into IBM iX business

IBM has acquired Vivant Digital, a small boutique digital consultancy firm based in Sydney. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

IBM plans to fold Vivant into its IBM iX business and Vivant's founder and CEO, Anthony Farah, will take the role of Digital Strategy and iX Leader for IBM Australia and New Zealand.

IBM says Vivant has a strong track record in the financial services and distribution industries. Its approach to design incorporates behavioral science, data and technology to help clients develop a business strategy, according to IBM.

IBM has been working to expand the global capabilities of its iX business and reach more clients. The purchase of Vivant is a strategic move for that expansion as well as to give iX a stronger foothold in the Australian market.

"This is an exciting direction for Vivant clients and employees. We now have scale and greater opportunity to address the growing needs of CEOs and innovation leaders willing to disrupt the market by seeking out new business models," said Farah. "We see it as converging the best of big with the best of small."

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

IBM buys Watson-based personal shopper platform XPS from Fluid

XPS uses machine learning and AI to create natural human interactions that mimic the kind of expertise and advice provided by a store sales rep.

IBM acquires Salesforce partner Bluewolf

Bluewolf will be joining the IBM iX team to boost consultancy, design and cloud services.

IBM launches data migration to cloud service

IBM Cloud launches a service to physically move data from your data center to its cloud -- priced at $395 per transfer device, including shipping.