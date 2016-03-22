IBM opens Bluemix hub in Nice, France

IBM expanded its European Union footprint for its Bluemix platform-as-a-service effort with the opening of a Bluemix Garage in Nice, France.

Bluemix Garages are physical locations where developers can gather to get support and design applications. The Nice location is designed to operate as a counterpart to the London Bluemix Garage, which launched in 2014.

Big Blue has Bluemix Garages in San Francisco, Toronto, London and Nice. Europe has 1.6 million developers and IBM is trying to popularize its cloud tools.

Along with the Nice location, IBM launched a Cloud Foundry Dojo in Research Park, North Carolina. Cloud Foundry Dojos aim to provide training programs to learn IBM's cloud tools and Cloud Foundry applications.

The Nice Bluemix Garage will focus on business development, operating in hybrid and open models, speeding up app development and improving developer skills.

According to IBM, Bluemix attracts more than 20,000 new developers a week and creates more than 120,000 apps a month.