IBM outlines Sears Home Services, Golden State Foods IoT projects

IBM outlined Internet of things projects with Sears Home Services to track appliance repairs and Golden State Foods, which is aiming to improve the reliability and freshness of deliveries.
Big Blue outlined the projects at a customer conference in Boston. Meanwhile, Gartner at its Symposium/ITXpo in Orlando is also outlining the power of IoT in various digital transformation efforts.
Gartner analysts noted in a presentation that by 2022, IoT enabled service models could save trillions of dollars a year in maintenance and service costs.
The challenge for companies is that the IoT vendor landscape is fragmented, standards aren't fully formed and enterprises need a solid strategy.
For IBM, IoT provides a gateway to its analytics and Watson platforms.
Sears Home Services, the No. 1 appliance repair service in the U.S., is using IBM's Predictive Maintenance and Quality on Cloud service to manage more than 7 million repairs a year and various requests.
What Sears Home Services is trying to prevent is sending a repair person when the problem can be fixed via phone. Using IoT, IBM can help Sears Home Services do a root cause analysis over phone. The repair service company can also manage its parts and inventory levels.
For Golden State Foods, a food processor and distributor, IBM's IoT for Automotive is used to improve fleet management for about 1,000 trucks making more than 25,000 deliveries a week. IBM's tools are used to aggregate weather, traffic and telematics data to optimize distribution.
Fleet optimization in transportation is one of the more obvious use cases for IoT. BlackBerry also recently announced a trucking company win for its Radar IoT platform.
Golden State will also extend IoT to restaurant owners by providing a service that collects data from sensors to provide decision support on energy use, equipment and restaurant maintenance.
The IoT plan from Golden State Foods follows a blockchain partner with IBM announced in August.
