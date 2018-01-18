IBM Q4 edges expectations, as-a-service run rate now $10.3 billion

Special Feature Special report: The future of Everything as a Service (free PDF) SaaS had a major impact on the way companies consume cloud services. This ebook looks at how the as a service trend is spreading and transforming IT jobs. Read More

IBM said its as-a-service annual run rate is $10.3 billion exiting the fourth quarter, which was better than expected on earnings and revenue.

Big Blue reported a solid quarter relative to expectations and showed growth in its "strategic imperatives" revenue, which includes analytics, cloud and newer businesses.

The company reported non-GAAP fourth quarter earnings of $5.18 a share on revenue of $22.5 billion, up 4 percent from a year ago. Adjusting for currency, IBM's fourth quarter sales were up 1 percent.

Wall Street was looking for fourth quarter non-GAAP earnings of $5.17 a share on revenue of $22.06 billion. For 2017, IBM reported revenue of $79.1 billion, down from $79.92 billion a year ago. Revenue has been sliding at IBM. Consider IBM's annual revenue:

2017: $79.1 billion

2016: $79.92 billion

2015: $81.74 billion

2014: $92.79 billion

2013: $98.37 billion

2012: $102.87 billion

2011: $106.9 billion

2010: $99.87 billion

There were a few moving parts in IBM's results. For instance, IBM reported a fourth quarter net loss of $1.14 a share due to a one-time charge of $5.5 billion tied to U.S. tax reform.

For 2018, IBM said it expects revenue growth and margin stabilization.

IBM has been repositioning for businesses such as Watson, cloud and security. These strategic imperative businesses saw fourth quarter revenue of $11.1 billion, up 17 percent from a year ago. Cloud revenue was $5.5 billion, up 30 percent from a year ago.

In a statement, CEO Ginny Rometty said IBM strengthened its position in cloud, blockchain, big data and artificial intelligence.

By unit for the fourth quarter: