IBM, ServiceNow expand partnership, integrate services

IBM and ServiceNow outlined a multi-year partnership that will integrate cloud, automation and artificial intelligence technologies.

Under the partnership, IBM and ServiceNow, which offers a service automation platform, will focus on automating manual business processes for Global 2000 companies.

IBM has been a ServiceNow global partner and managed service provider since 2011.

The partnership covers multiple groups and has the following moving parts.

ServiceNow will offer its IT, human resources, customer service and security service automation tools and IBM's services unit will use Big Blue's cognitive computing resources to meld the two clouds.

IBM's customers can use ServiceNow's platform to build business automation applications.

ServiceNow will be integrated into IBM's cognitive platform, Bluemix service and Cloud Orchestrator.

For ServiceNow, the expanded IBM partnership will give it more throughput in large enterprises and deployments. IBM continues to integrate its services with key software as a service players such as Workday, ServiceNow and Salesforce.