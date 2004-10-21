Image sensor market to grow at 30% a year

Camera vendors such as Sony, Olympus, Canon, Kodak and Fuji are seeing very solid growth, with unit shipments doubling from 2002 to 2003. Digital still cameras now handily out-ship 35mm point-and-shoot models. CCDs are the choice in this market, primarily due to superior image quality. In the low-end digital still camera, or toy market, CMOS is seeing great success due primarily to lower costs. The total image sensor market is expected to grow over 30% annually through 2008, with CMOS responsible for the lion's share of the growth.