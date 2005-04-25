In 2004 an average of 2,500 Web servers were hacked daily

Global Web server attacks and Web site defacements in 2004 rose by over 400,000 (36%) compared to 2003 figures, Zone-H says. An average of roughly 2,500 Web servers (out of approximately 45 mln) were hacked every day in 2004. 70,357 Web defacements occurred over 2004. US government servers were hit 186 times using individually tailored "special attacks", while US military servers received 49 such attacks.