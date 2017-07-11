​India's Reliance Jio suffers data breach: Report

A database containing information on over 120 million Reliance Jio customers has been leaked, according to reports from local media in India.

Fonearena first reported on Monday that sensitive details such as names, mobile numbers, email addresses, and Aadhaar Number -- a 12 digit random number issued to residents by the Unique Identification Authority of India -- had been leaked and made available on a now-pulled website magicapk.com, which was shared via social media sites in India.

The website reportedly asked visitors to enter a Reliance Jio mobile number to get access to SIM details.

"We have come across the unverified and unsubstantiated claims of the website and are investigating it. Prima facie, the data appears to be unauthentic," a Jio spokesperson told the publication.

"We want to assure our subscribers that their data is safe and maintained with highest security. Data is only shared with authorities as per their requirement."

Jio, which shook the Indian telecom market with cheap data and free calls last year, also said it has informed law enforcement agencies about the reported breach and will "follow through to ensure strict action is taken".

Fonearena stands by its claims, however, with the article's writer confirming he had found valid information on the magicapk.com website.

Reliance Jio is an LTE mobile network operator in India and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, based in Mumbai, India.

Jio is planning nationwide domination, banking on its "future proof" IP network to bring transformational changes to the Indian digital services space.