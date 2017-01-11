​India's Tata Group to set up datacentre in Korea for connected cars: Report

Tata Group plans to set up a regional office in South Korea and build a datacentre, reports ChosunBiz.

India's biggest conglomerate is likely preparing for the rise of the connected cars industry in Korea, the report said.

Tata Teleservices will set up the office within the month and register as a telco business by March, it said.

Tata Group, dubbed "India's Samsung" by the Korean press, has a diverse portfolio, including telco, steel, automobiles, chemicals, food, and electronics. It also owns Tata Consultancy Services, the group's IT outsourcing business and one of the world's largest.

The business is looking for a local partner to build the datacentre, the report cited an unnamed source as saying, and the move is to prepare for the rise of the connected car market.

It also met KT and LG Uplus, South Korea's second and third largest mobile carriers, respectively.

SK Telecom, the country's largest carrier, is collaborating with BMW to build connected cars that use 5G networks.

South Korea is a small market but has super-fast networks that will likely serve as a good test-bed for global auto giants or IT operators to test their technology before expanding in Asia, especially China.

Korean auto giant Hyundai plans to build a datacentre in China to prepare for the rise of connected cars there.