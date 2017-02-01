Infographic: Companies are using IoT to monitor environments and improve products

In a recent survey by ZDNet's sister site, Tech Pro Research, 38 percent of respondents say their companies are currently using IoT devices. This group looks like it will grow over the next year, as 16 percent say they are planning an IoT rollout in the next year, and nearly another quarter (24%) are considering IoT use.

In the meantime, here's a look at how companies are currently using IoT devices, and what they're doing with the data. Among companies who've already completed their IoT rollout, environmental sensors are, by far, the most popular devices. Regardless of what devices they're using, most companies are collecting data about businesses processes, HVAC, and their own employees. They're then using the data collected to do things like analyze environmental conditions, improve their products, and monitor resource availability. When it comes to securing the data, the majority of businesses are encrypting stored data, although many businesses use multiple security methods.

