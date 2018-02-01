Infographic: Most workers say it will take a while for autonomous transportation to impact their job

In a recent survey conducted by ZDNet's sister site, Tech Pro Research, 50 percent of respondents predicted that their industry would be affected slightly or not at all by autonomous transportation within the next 10 years. When asked about the next 25 years, however, 48 percent of respondents predicted big changes coming to their industry as a result of autonomous transportation.

The majority (64%) of the 289 respondents said their company isn't currently doing anything involving autonomous transportation. Most other respondents said their companies were still in the planning and prototyping phases.

The societal impact of autonomous transportation seemed to be a big issue for most respondents. Only 12 percent said they had no concerns about things like safety, job loss, or regulatory issues.

When asked an optional, open-response question about the effect of autonomous transportation on their own lives within the next decade, some respondents gave strongly-worded answers, but a sentiment analysis revealed that many respondents didn't anticipate much of an effect on their personal lives at all.

The infographic below contains a sampling of the open-ended responses, as well as other findings from the research. For more findings, including the biggest concerns about autonomous transportation and opinions about what should be done to mitigate potential threats, check out the full report, Autonomous transportation research: Predicting impact on industries, companies, and personal lives. (Tech Pro Research membership required.)