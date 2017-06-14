Ingram Micro to boost LatAm investment

IT distributor Ingram Micro plans to invest $10 million in what it defines as a "aggressive and agile" three-year business expansion plan for the Latin America region.

Present across 40 countries in the region including the Caribbean, the company's priority in Latin America is to help partners shorten sales cycles. This will be done through investing in the provision of resources such as field support, training and certification, professional services and generic advanced technical support.

The investment will "drive the business growth of partners in Latin America in vertical markets that are critical to advanced technologies and hybrid cloud solutions," the company's executive vice-president Paul Bay told delegates at a partner event in Miami yesterday (12).

"The benefits of leveraging advanced technologies such as converged infrastructure, big data, cloud, DCPOS, IoT, mobility and security are driving digital transformation in the Americas and creating a greater need for professionalism, expertise and execution," said Bay.

According to Bay, the company has identified growth opportunities in the region for verticals such as education, financial services, health, media, natural resources, public sector, retail and telecommunications.

"Our investment in Latin America includes a dedicated team and a much broader focus on expanding our portfolio of advanced solutions by accelerating growth and sales services to our business partners," Bay added.

"Our advanced solutions business is seeing record growth in the Americas. This investment will accelerate our efforts in Latin America."