Innovative uses of NEC plasma monitors in Singapore

Singapore - The Singapore Prisons Department (SPD) has adopted the use of NEC Plasma monitors for their video-conferencing system to make communication between prison inmates and their families more convenient and effective.

NEC’s Plasma Monitors will be deployed for this system and the first units were installed in March this year. This system will allow for "Tele-Visits", a system which allows prison inmates and their next-of-kin to communicate from remote locations through video conferencing.

The pilot phase of this system was launched in March 1999 at the Queenstown Remand Prison and will be available at more locations within the next two years.

This new concept will also help relieve prison staff from their heavy work-load. Currently, every visiting family has to be escorted and the video-conferencing system may actually provide a more convenient avenue of communication (perhaps even increasing the frequency of communication) between the inmates and their families, and strengthening the family bond during this time of separation.

In addition to the prison "Tele-Visit" project, NEC Plasma Monitors will soon be featured along the North-East Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line, which is now under construction and is expected to be operational in 2002. In Singapore, these plasma monitors have been used for many different projects and these include the use of these monitors as electronic posters for advertisements, information displays in public places, schools and city centers.

NEC’s LCD projectors are also widely used in Singapore schools to facilitate education while its LCD flat-panel monitors are being used in the Court of Appeals (electronic document system). Other NEC products have also played a role in the building of the country’s infrastructure, having been deployed in schools, courts and city centres for various applications.

About the NEC PlasmaSync 4200W Monitor

This 42-inch monitor which is a mere 8.9cm thin and holds a viewer’s attention with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 160-degree, wide-angle viewing area. Images are delivered at 853 x 480 pixels. The 16:9 aspect ratio is expected to become the de facto standard for monitors in the digital era, putting it in sync with future visual sources such as digital broadcasting, DVD and perhaps future PC broadcasts.

The PlasmaSync 4200W has a unique LCD Remote Controller that can even command other devices like air conditioners. This sleek monitor turns ordinary displays into sophisticated multimedia environments.

Because the PlasmaSync 4200W can be wall-mounted, it saves precious space. Optionally, this model can be mounted onto a special Pole Unit, both horizontally and vertically at varying heights. Users can also opt to have the AVP (Audio/Video/PC) Selector, a simple unit that makes multiple connections child’s play. The AVP is connected to the PlasmaSync monitor by a solitary cable.

About the NEC PlasmaSync 3300 Monitor

The PlasmaSync 3300, 33-inch monitor features a 4:3 aspect ratio all within a compact frame which is 13cm thin and weighs 30kg. The PlasmaSync 3300 offers excellent image quality (640 x 480 pixels), a simple menu-driven control system, flexible mounting and easy connection to a PC or other multimedia devices.

CCF and New Drive Technologies

NEC uses new breakthroughs such as Capsulated Colour Filter (CCF) and New Drive technologies to optimize colour and contrast of images on these plasma monitors. CCF Technology positions red, green and blue filters within the glass substrate to optimize the colour spectrum of the light source, primarily by blocking the unwanted orange colour produced by the neon gas. CCF also decreases external reflections on the screen surface thus addting tot he clarity of images. New Drive Technology improves contrasts even further by increasing the level of blackness by 70% while maintaining superior white brightness. Images on these monitors are flicker-free and warp-free and are not affected by magnetic fields. This translates into full undistorted images, corner to corner and no colour drifts or image warps.

High Connectivity

These monitors accept NTSC, PAL and SECAM video signals, as well as RGB signals from PCs. THE 42-inch monitor also features a colour discrimination terminal for DVD (Y, Cb, Cr) signals and high-definition signals. For greater flexibility, the AVP Selector facilitates multiple connections, transmitting all visual signals to the PlasmaSync 4200W via a single cable.