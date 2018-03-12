Inside the Samsung Galaxy S9+

Getting yourself a new Samsung Galaxy S9+? Don't break it!
Thinner. Lighter. Faster. Less repairable. The modern smartphones trends continue with the Samsung Galaxy S9+, which gets an even poorer repairability score than the latest crop of iPhones in iFixit's teardown of it.
The Galaxy S9+ is what we've come to expect from a modern smartphone -- a slab of glass held together by tiny screws and adhesive -- and as such repairability isn't a high priority when designing these products. Although as the iPhone battery debacle has highlighted, once your smartphone gets to be a few years old, you might be wishing that repairability, especially battery replacement, was easier.
Replacing the battery in the Galaxy S9+ isn't without its headaches. You have to navigate past adhesive, easily broken ribbon cables, and use a special adhesive remover to get at your prize.
The teardown did reveal some interesting surprises:
- The battery is held down firmly with adhesive, and doesn't look like something that I'd like to prise out without using adhesive remover
- The battery is the same specification as the one found in last year's S8, as well as the infamous Note7
- The headphone jack -- yes, a headphone jack -- which is a failure point on devices, seems pretty easy to fix
All in all, the Galaxy S9+ scores a pretty poor repairability score of 4 out of 10 (where 10 is easiest to repair). Compare this to the iPhone 8 and X, which both scored 6 out of 10, and neither of those devices are easy to repair.
So, if you're planning to pick up a Samsung Galaxy S9+ then a good case might be a worthwhile investment, as might insurance to cover breakage.
