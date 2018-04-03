Instagram drops Apple Watch app support

Facebook's Instagram app is no longer available for Apple Watch, marking another high-profile departure from Apple's wearable app offerings. Starting April 1, Apple began requiring developers to build native Apple Watch apps for the wearable platform in any future updates, and some are just ditching full Watch support altogether.

CNET/CBS Interactive

Instagram removed standalone Apple Watch support in its version 39.0 update released Monday for iPhone that allowed users to browse and like photos on the social network.

Instagram notifications will still appear on Apple Watch, via the iPhone notification system.

Instagram confirmed the removal to blog iPhoneAddict in a statement:

"The Instagram app for Apple Watch will no longer be available as a stand-alone experience once users upgrade to Instagram version 39 on iOS, released April 2, 2018. We are committed to providing users with the best experience with their Apple products and we will continue to explore ways to achieve this on all platforms. Users with an Apple Watch will continue to enjoy a great Instagram experience through various rich and varied notifications. "

Amazon, Google Maps, eBay, Twitter, Whole Foods, and others have also ditched Apple Watch. For apps that require a lot of media-intensive browsing, it probably just makes sense for users to scroll on their larger phone screen than getting a cramped wrist. Still, people like their apps.