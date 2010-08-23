Intel Atom N550-based netbooks start shipping

It's a big day for Intel as netbooks from several manufacturers will start shipping today with the new dual-core Atom N550 processor.

Intel's 1.5GHz N550 processor boasts support for DDR3 memory and Adobe Flash, as well as improved support for gaming and multimedia. The battery life is on par with its predecessor, the N450.

Some of the computers that will incorporate the new Intel processor will come from Acer, ASUS, Fujitsu, Lenovo, LG, Samsung, MSI, and Toshiba. One of those netbooks expected to be Atom N550-based is the Acer Aspire One D255, which was announced last month.

Apparently there are even a few netbooks with an N550 CPU today, but Intel didn't say which ones.