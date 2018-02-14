Intel bug bounty program expands with more rewards

Intel on Wednesday announced it's changing its bug bounty program from an invitation-only program to public. The chipmaker also introduced a new program focused on side channel vulnerabilities, in the wake of Meltdown and Spectre attacks.
Security researchers who find side channel vulnerabilities can earn an award up to $250,000, Intel said. The program runs through Dec. 31, 2018.
For other vulnerabilities, Intel has increased bounty rewards up to $100,000.
Intel has been under fire of late due to the reaction to its security issues.
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said in a recent earnings presentation the company will "restore confidence in data security with customer-first urgency, transparent and timely communication."
