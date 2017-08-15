Intel CEO leaves Trump manufacturing council

(Image: Shutterstock / a katz)

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has become the third company chief in recent days to depart from United States President Donald Trump's American Manufacturing Council.

Writing in a blog post, Krzanich said he was leaving to "call attention" to the fractured political environment in the United States.

"Politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base," he wrote.

"I have already made clear my abhorrence at the recent hate-spawned violence in Charlottesville, and earlier today I called on all leaders to condemn the white supremacists and their ilk who marched and committed violence.

"I resigned because I want to make progress, while many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them."

The Intel boss said increasingly, politicisation had made significant progress on any issue impossible.

"The current environment must change, or else our nation will become a shadow of what it once was and what it still can and should be," he said.

The departure of Krzanich follows the earlier resignations of Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier.

Plank said he was resigning due to the president's initial response to the Charlottesville protests.

His resignation came even after Trump made a statement on Monday explicitly calling out hate groups, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists, for their role in the unrest. One woman was killed when one of the demonstrators rammed a car into a group of counter-protesters.

Plank said on Twitter that he was resigning "to focus on inspiring and uniting through power of sport".

Earlier in the day, Frazier said that he was stepping down in protest.

Trump came under fire over the weekend for not specifically naming the white supremacist groups, and instead pinning the blame for violence and bigotry on "many sides".

The Twitterer-in-chief characteristically attacked Frazier over social media on Monday morning, and later in the evening.

He also took aim at the media for its continued focus on his response to the Charlottesville tragedy, calling them "truly bad people".

In June, Elon Musk left the council after Trump removed the United States from the Paris Agreement.

"Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world," Musk said at the time.

