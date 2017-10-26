Intel delivers strong Q3, touts AI, cloud pipeline

Intel's Internet of things group showed growth of 23 percent with data center revenue up 7 percent.

Intel reported strong third quarter results and CEO Brian Krzanich said the company's product lineup is "the strongest it has ever been."

Krzanich's optimism is fueled by record earnings that only partly reflect Intel's pivot to focus on data and artificial intelligence and markets such as autonomous driving.

The company reported third quarter earnings of $4.5 billion, or 94 cents a share, on revenue of $16.1 billion, up 2 percent from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings for the third quarter were $1.01 a share.

Intel aims to be inside your artificial intelligence stack

Here's a look at the growth by division.

intel-q3-2017-by-unit.png

As for the outlook, Intel projected fourth quarter revenue of $16.3 million give or take $500 million with earnings per share of about 80 cents a share.

For the year, Intel said it will deliver revenue of $62 billion with earnings per share of $2.93 a share.

intel-transformation-q3-2017.png

