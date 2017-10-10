Intel, QuTech work on 17-qubit quantum computing chip, packaging

Intel delivered a 17-qubit chip for quantum computing with the aim of working with QuTech, a research partner, to optimize packaging.

Along with IBM, which said it delivered a 17-qubit prototype processor in May, Intel is aiming to scale processors. Quantum computing will be able to handle problems traditional computers can't touch. Quantum computing processes in parallel compared to traditional processors that are binary.

The catch is it's difficult to make qubits uniform and stable because they need extreme cooling. Intel is taking a practical approach to quantum computing and emphasizing packaging and materials.

Intel's architecture for its 17-qubit test chip improves an architecture that improves reliability and cuts down on interference between qubits. There's also a scalable interconnect scheme and designs to package the qubit processors, which are about the size of a quarter and a half-dollar coin when packaged.

QuTech is simulating quantum workloads with the aim of ultimately developing a full stack of devices. Intel's goal is to hit a goal of 49 qubits on a processor.

There are multiple companies and research teams chasing quantum computing. IBM said it wants to launch commercial quantum systems in the years ahead.

