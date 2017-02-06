Intel's drone light show at Super Bowl will lead to more business use

Intel used 300 synchronized drones in a Super Bowl lightshow that highlighted the entertainment possibilities and a few options for business applications.

The chip giant's Shooting Star drones are designed for entertainment purposes, but there are other enterprise uses to be had. For instance, synchronized drones can be used for emergency responders, building inspections, agriculture, smart city deployments and a host of other uses.

In other words, the a halftime show featuring Lady Gaga was just the beginning. The industrial use cases for synchronized drones are just beginning to proliferate. Here's a look at a few possibilities.