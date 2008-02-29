Interviews galore from Adobe's Engage event

Andy Plesser was a busy guy at our Adobe Engage event this week. He talked to a lot of customers and attendees about what's coming up and has been posting them over on his blog. I chatted with him about AIR and how it could fit into the entire video space from desktop to devices. For live coverage, Scoble provided the best angle, but Andy did a great job on getting a wide-range of subjects to talk about AIR, technology, and the web. I also know he's going to have some more information that's VERY relevant to anyone thinking about online video delivery.