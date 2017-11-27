Intuit to use AWS as its standard artificial intelligence platform

Intuit will use Amazon Web Services as its standard machine learning and artificial intelligence platform and plans to integrate AWS Lex technology for its QuickBooks Assistant and other products.

The personal finance company has increasingly been using artificial intelligence in products such as Mint, QuickBooks and TurboTax. Machine learning is also being used to automate small business processes.

AWS is announcing a series of customer wins at its re:Invent conference in Las Vegas this week. The Intuit partnership is an example of how AWS is being utilized beyond infrastructure as a service.

Intuit has been a customer of AWS since 2013 as it moved infrastructure to the cloud.

Earlier this year, Intuit CTO Tayloe Stansbury outlined the company's artificial intelligence strategy.

He said in April:

TurboTax will get a rewrite top to bottom to move from a form-based approach to a journey to simple conversational UIs (user interfaces). We will be rethinking taxes for AI and using rules for inference and how to get to answers.



