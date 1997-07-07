Intuit UK will take redundancy brunt

Intuit's UK office will take the brunt of the company's expected European job cuts, according to sources close to the company. Up to 80 UK staff are expected to face the axe leaving approximately six staff to maintain the UK sales office. All marketing operations are expected to be moved to Germany.

Intuit announced restructuring plans last month, including the outsourcing of support operations to Germany. With 270 jobs cuts expected worldwide, a figure of 70 was touted for Europe as a whole. Europe in the US could now mean the UK.

Intuit was currently unavailable for comment.