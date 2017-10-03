iOS 11.0.2 is out

iOS 11 problems got you down ? Maybe iOS 11.0.2 is what you need

Apple has released the second update to iOS 11 since its release September 19, and according to the release notes it addresses the following issues:

Fixes an issue where crackling sounds may occur during calls for a small number of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus devices

Addresses an issue that could cause some photos to become hidden

Fixes an issue where attachments in S/MIME encrypted emails would not open

Since there's no mention of performance or batter-related fixes, it's likely that these issues will have to wait for iOS 11.1, which is currently available for beta testers.

To download the update go Settings > General > Software Update (the preferred way, and is about 300MB) or connect your iPhone to a computer running iTunes and carry out the update (this is slower and downloads the entire iOS 11.0.2 package, which is several gigabytes, as opposed to just the smaller update).

