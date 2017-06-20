CLOUD STRATEGIES FOR SMARTER IT | A ZDNet Multiplexer Blog What's this?

IoT Storage and the Cloud

Data storage is a hugely popular use case for cloud services, and IoT implementations will only increase the need for scalable, affordable capacity in the cloud. In this infographic, we showcase the predicted growth statistics for IoT and highlight the features that IT implementers need to look for when phasing in an IoT analytics solution powered by the cloud.

