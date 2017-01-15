iPhone 10th, CES 2017, wearables, and headsets (MobileTechRoundup show #388)

Apple announced the first iPhone ten years ago and CES 2017 just wrapped up. Kevin and I had plenty to talk about after about a month away from the mics.

It's been several weeks since Kevin and I recorded a show, but we kicked off MobileTechRoundup show #388 with the Apple iPhone 10th anniversary discussion.

  • Happy 10th anniversary to the iPhone
  • Samsung Gear S app comes to iOS: Ignore it and only use a S3 with Android
  • Apple AirPods: A perfect commuter headset
  • Battle of the wireless NC headphones: Bose QC35 vs Sony MDX 1000
  • HTC announces U Ultra and Play: Does anyone still care?
  • CES: Huawei Mate 9 available in US for just $599.99
  • CES: Honor 6X announced for US market at $250
  • Kevin says goodbye to AT&T: Hello T-Mobile One
  • CES: Garmin announces three new GPS sports watches at CES

Running time: 73 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 86MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

