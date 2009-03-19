iPhone 3G to be available without contract this month

Boy Genius Report got its mitts on slides from an alleged internal AT&T training presentation that has some details about a "no-commit" price for the iPhone 3G. According to the second slide:

Starting March 26, 2009, AT&T is offering a No-Commit price for existing customers who wish to purchase iPhone 3G without a contract. This enhancement allows our existing customers to purchase and activate the iPhone 3G at the No-Commit pricing of $599 (8GB) or $699 (16GB).

(emphasis theirs)

This means that three pricing options will be offered for the iPhone 3G:

Qualified Upgrade Price - $199/$299 (8GB/16GB)

Early Upgrade Price - $399/$499

No Commit Price - $599/$699

It seems like AT&T is getting their ducks in a row for a potential June launch of new iPhone hardware. June is also when the first iPhone 1.0 customers will starting coming off their 2-year AT&T contracts, hence the "Early Upgrade Price."

