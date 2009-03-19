iPhone 3G to be available without contract this month

Boy Genius Report got its mitts on slides from an alleged internal AT&T training presentation that has some details about a "no-commit" price for the iPhone 3G. According to the second slide:Starting March 26, 2009, AT&T is offering a No-Commit price for existing customers who wish to purchase iPhone 3G without a contract.

By for The Apple Core | | Topic: Hardware

Boy Genius Report got its mitts on slides from an alleged internal AT&T training presentation that has some details about a "no-commit" price for the iPhone 3G. According to the second slide:

Starting March 26, 2009, AT&T is offering a No-Commit price for existing customers who wish to purchase iPhone 3G without a contract.

This enhancement allows our existing customers to purchase and activate the iPhone 3G at the No-Commit pricing of $599 (8GB) or $699 (16GB).

(emphasis theirs)

This means that three pricing options will be offered for the iPhone 3G:

  • Qualified Upgrade Price - $199/$299 (8GB/16GB)
  • Early Upgrade Price - $399/$499
  • No Commit Price - $599/$699

It seems like AT&T is getting their ducks in a row for a potential June launch of new iPhone hardware. June is also when the first iPhone 1.0 customers will starting coming off their 2-year AT&T contracts, hence the "Early Upgrade Price."

Check out the rest of the slides at BGR.

Related Topics:

iPhone PCs Servers Storage Networking Data Centers
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All