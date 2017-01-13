iPhone 8, Galaxy S8 to have highest water-resistance rating: Report

CNET/CBS Interactive

Apple's iPhone 8 and Samsung's Galaxy S8, which are rumored to launch later this year, will have the highest level of water and dust resistance, according to Korea Herald.

Sources speaking to the newspaper said the iPhone 8 will gain IP68-rated water resistance, up from the iPhone 7's IP67 rating. The iPhone 8 will be Apple's tenth iPhone, and it's said to be stacked with features.

To prevent liquid damage, Apple doesn't recommend that iPhone 7 owners purposely expose their iPhones to water. Liquid damage isn't covered under the standard warranty.

The Galaxy S8 is said to have an IP68 rating, according to Korea Herald.

Samsung's Galaxy S7 is already IP68 certified, and it's the only smartphone to currently carry the rating. It's able to handle submersion for 30 minutes in 1.5 meters of water.

Samsung also recently unveiled its mid-range Galaxy A3, A5, and A7, all of which carry IP68 certification.