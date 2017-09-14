iPhone 8, iPhone X will charge to 50% in just 30 mins: But it'll cost you an extra $50

Image: Apple

As if laying out $1,000 on a new iPhone X isn't expensive enough, Apple hasn't even included the equipment necessary to benefit from its new fast-charging capability.

The feature is available in the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X unveiled this week by Apple. It means a flat battery can reach a half charge within 30 minutes, which is as fast as new flagship Android devices that support fast charging.

Apple's specs page for the all three devices says they're "fast-charge capable". But then, in fine print, Apple declares that it tested fast-charging on the devices with Apple USB-C power adapters, and lists its 29W Model A1540, 61W Model A1718, 87W Model A1719 power adapters.

These three USB-C adapters are bundled with various MacBooks, but the iPhone comes with a USB-A power adapter.

As MacRumors notes, the 29W model, which costs $49, comes with the MacBook, the 61W adapter comes with the 13-inch MacBook Pro and costs $69, while the 87W adapter that comes with the 15-inch MacBook Pro costs $79.

So if you own one of these, you'll already have the equipment to take advantage of the new iPhone's fast-charging capability, though presumably they'll be tied up with the MacBook.

Otherwise you'll need to pay at least $49 for the adapter, and $25 more for the USB-C to Lightning cable. Prices in the UK are the same but in pounds.

Apple spells it out more directly in the write-up for each of the adapters.

"The Apple 29W USB-C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office or on the go. While the power adapter is compatible with any USB-C-enabled device, Apple recommends pairing it with your iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X to take advantage of the fast-charging feature. USB-C to Lightning Cable sold separately."

Needless to say, Apple won't be bundling wireless charging mats with the new iPhone either.

Accessories are part of Apple's Other Products segment, which include Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats, and iPod. These earned Apple about $2.7bn in the third quarter.

