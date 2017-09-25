iPhone 8 off to a slow start

With a full weekend of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sales now over, leading mobile engagement platform Localytics took a look at the data it has been collecting and found that Apple's new handsets are off to a slow start.

During the first weekend of sales, the iPhone 8 grabbed 0.3 percent of the device market share, while the iPhone 8 Plus accounts for 0.4 percent.

Comparing first weekend adoption of the iPhone 8 models to previous models shows a noticeable drop in adoption. Last year, Localytics reported that the iPhone 7 model hit 1 percent adoption during the first weekend of sales, which was lower than 2015's iPhone 6 launch, which itself grabbed 2 percent in its first weekend.

However, the iPhone 8 Plus had a slightly stronger first weekend compared to previous "Plus" models, as the 7 Plus obtained 0.2 percent in 2016 and the 6 Plus took 0.3 percent in 2015.

The first weekend sales are enough to put the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in the top 12 when it comes to iPhone market share, behind the iPhone 5 and iPhone 4S.

Things are also slower on the iOS 11 front.

Over the first six days of its availability, iOS 11 adoption hit 22 percent across eligible iPhones and iPads. This is slightly lower than the first 6 days of iOS 10, hit 26 percent during the same period last year.

For this study, Localytics examined over 70 million iOS devices globally, and for the iPhone adoption data, the company examined the relative percentage of iPhones in the first weekend after each device's release.

The timeframe for the iPhone adoption data was Sept 22 to Sept 24 at 5 pm ET. The timeframe for the OS adoption was Sept 19 to Sept 24 at 5 pm ET.

