​iPhone 8 pre-orders set to begin in Korea

SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus will begin pre-orders for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Friday in South Korea, the telcos have said.
Official sales will begin the following week on November 3.
With the pricier higher-spec iPhone X's launch date up in the air, SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus are keen to promote the iPhone 8 series.
However, there are some worries whether the phones will be popular due to consumers waiting for the iPhone X, a telco official said.
Offloading remaining stocks of the iPhone 7 concurrently will also be a priority, the official added.
Prices are yet to be announced, but the iPhone 8 Plus is expected to be the most costly ever for a flagship in the country.
Launched in the US on September 22, the iPhone 8 has so far reported less in initial sales than its predecessors.
Its main competitor, Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, has sold an average of 15,000 units a day in South Korea since sales began on September 21. It is widely expected to sell more than 10 million units before the year's end.
