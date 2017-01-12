iPhone 8 rumors finally suggest wireless charging is on the way

Wireless charging has been something that iPhone fans have been asking for now for several years. Finally, Apple is making changes to the design of the iPhone that will make this possible.

The problem with the iPhone is that the current design isn't suited to wireless charging because Apple makes use of a metal rear cover, and metal and wireless charging just don't go well together (although there are budding technologies that allow wireless charging through metal, none are as yet ready for prime time). In order to add wireless charging to a smartphone or tablet, the back of the device needs to be plastic, ceramic, or glass.

Well, it just so happens that the current crop of iPhone rumors all point to Apple making a switch from aluminum to glass for the rear panel with the iPhone 8 (or whatever it ends up being called). The glass is likely to be no ordinary sheet of glass, but something similar to Corning's Gorilla Glass, which will bring the robustness required for daily use.

At the same time, it is claimed that Apple will ditch the aluminum alloy frame for one made from forged stainless steel. Forged stainless steel would be cheaper to manufacture than the CNC milling techniques currently used.

Does this sound familiar? It should, because it's similar to the setup that Apple used for the iPhone 4 (the iPhone 4S made use of an aluminum frame), although the iPhone 8 is likely to be much thinner and less bulky than the iPhone 4 and 4S.

Other rumors point to Apple making the switch to OLED displays (possibly only on the higher-priced handsets), and a Home button built directly into the display.

