iPhone, iPad apps: Apple picks the most popular of 2017, but which do you have?

Apple has published lists of the most popular iPhone and iPad apps for 2017.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the top spots are taken by big tech brands: the top six are Snap, Facebook and Google, followed by Netflix, Spotify and Uber.

Apple said it has seen four significant trends in apps during the year: the introduction of augmented reality apps and games; the rise of real-time competitive gaming; apps focused on mental health and mindfulness; and apps for storytelling and reading.

Here are the top 20 free iOS apps for 2017 in the US:

Bitmoji

Snapchat

Youtube

Facebook Messenger

Instagram

Facebook

Google Maps

Netflix

Spotify

Uber

Gmail

Pandora

Amazon

WhatsApp

Wish

Twitter

SoundCloud

Google Chrome

Waze

Lyft

Pokemon GO came in at number three last year, but didn't make the top 20 this year. Both Bitmoji and Uber are new entries.

In the UK, the top 20 free apps for the iPhone looks mostly the same, with a couple of local variations:

Whatsapp Messenger

Snapchat

Instagram

Bitmoji

Messenger

YouTube

Facebook

Spotify

Google Maps

Netflix

Uber

Gmail

Amazon

eBay

Twitter

Shpock

Wish

Soundcloud

Microsoft Outlook

Musical.ly

However, the top 10 free apps for the iPad looks very different, reflecting how tablets are used to watch video:

YouTube

Netflix

Messenger

iPlayer

Facebook

ITV Hub

Spotify

All 4

WhatsApp Messenger

Google Chrome

The top paid app in the UK is the Official DVSA Theory Kit Test, followed by the 7 Minute Workout Challenge.

Earlier this week Google published its list of the most popular new apps in the Google Play Store with FaceApp, What The Forecast and Boomerang in its top three.

