iPhone long exposure, Moto X4 with Fi, Essential Phone, Runkeeper for Apple Watch (MobileTechRoundup show #421)

As we look ahead to MWC, Kevin and I continue to explore the world of mobile tech. In MobileTechRoundup show #421 we discuss whether or not the Pixel 2 stays, how we enjoy the Essential Phone, and whether or not Microsoft makes sense with its Windows 10 designations.
- RunKeeper for Apple Watch FINALLY gets a good update
- iPhone live photo mode tip for long exposure images
- Essential updates camera, says it's skipping Android 8, waiting for 8.1
- Moto X4 reduced to $250 with a Fi account
- End of Android buttons? OnePlus Open Beta 3 implements gesture-based UI
- Gigabit fiber woes continue for Kevin
- Windows 10 S becomes S Mode
- Chrome OS 64 adds split screen mode and screen capture
- Kevin is enjoying the Nintendo Switch more and more: Double Dragon for $8! (The good old gaming days!)
Running time: 68 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 78MB)
