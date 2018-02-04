iPhone long exposure, Moto X4 with Fi, Essential Phone, Runkeeper for Apple Watch (MobileTechRoundup show #421)

As we look ahead to MWC, Kevin and I continue to explore the world of mobile tech. In this episode we discuss whether or not the Pixel 2 stays, how we enjoy the Essential Phone, and whether or not Microsoft makes sense with its Windows 10 designations.

As we look ahead to MWC, Kevin and I continue to explore the world of mobile tech. In MobileTechRoundup show #421 we discuss whether or not the Pixel 2 stays, how we enjoy the Essential Phone, and whether or not Microsoft makes sense with its Windows 10 designations.

  • RunKeeper for Apple Watch FINALLY gets a good update
  • iPhone live photo mode tip for long exposure images
  • Essential updates camera, says it's skipping Android 8, waiting for 8.1
  • Moto X4 reduced to $250 with a Fi account
  • End of Android buttons? OnePlus Open Beta 3 implements gesture-based UI
  • Gigabit fiber woes continue for Kevin
  • Windows 10 S becomes S Mode
  • Chrome OS 64 adds split screen mode and screen capture
  • Kevin is enjoying the Nintendo Switch more and more: Double Dragon for $8! (The good old gaming days!)

Running time: 68 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 78MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

