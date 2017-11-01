iPhone X is priced even higher in Korea

The 256GB model for the iPhone X is priced at 1.63 million won (around $1,450), even higher than the price tag in the US.

Apple has announced the pricing in South Korea for the soon-to-be-launched iPhone X, the most expensive yet in the series.

The 64GB model of the 10th anniversary iPhone will cost 1.42 million won ($1,270), while the 256GB will cost 1.63 million won ($1,450), the firm announced via its Korean homepage.

They cost $999 and $1,149 in the US, respectively.

A launch date for Korea has been not set, however. The global launch date for the phone is December 3.

In Australia, the phone carries a similar high price tag. Buying the iPhone X outright from Apple will set Australians back AU$1,579 for the 64GB model or AU$1,829 for 256GB. Sales begin there on Wednesday, November 3.

iPhone X's main competitor, Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, costs 1.09 million won for the 64GB model and 1.25 million won for the 256GB model -- around $980 and $1120, respectively.

iPhone 8, which begins official sales in Korea on Wednesday, costs 946,000 won for the 64GB model and 1.14 million won for the 256GB. The larger-screened iPhone 8 Plus costs 1.07 million won for 64GB and 1.28 million won for 256GB.

Pre-ordering customers for iPhone 8 has been low, according to local telco officials, most likely due to them waiting for the iPhone X.

