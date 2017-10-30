iPhone X New Zealand pricing

Apple and New Zealand's three biggest telecommunications providers -- Spark, Vodafone New Zealand, and 2degrees -- have unveiled their iPhone X pricing alongside pre-orders from October 27.

Purchasing the iPhone X outright from Apple will set New Zealanders back NZ$1,799 for the 64GB model or NZ$2,099 for 256GB. The phone is available in silver and space grey.

The price tags are an increase on the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus; in addition, in the United States the iPhone X 64GB model costs $999 while the 256GB model costs $1,149. Accordingly, even when taking into account the exchange rate, New Zealanders are paying between $430 and $500 extra for the iPhone X.

The iPhone X similarly costs more in the UK, starting at £999 with VAT, and in Australia where it starts at AU$1,579 and Singapore where the base iPhone X costs SG$1,648.

MINIMUM SPEND

Including handset repayments, the minimum spend per month for the new iPhones on each New Zealand telco are:

MAXIMUM DATA INCLUSIONS

If you make your choices based on the highest possible data inclusions:

SPARK

For customers of Spark, the iPhone X is available over 24 months for the following pricing on its open-term plans:

iPhone X 64GB: NZ$59.99 + NZ$74.96 handset cost for 4GB data; NZ$79.99 + NZ$74.96 for unlimited data (with speeds reduced after using 22GB each month, and no tethering or hotspots allowed); NZ$79.99 + NZ$74.96 for 7.5GB data; and NZ$99.99 + NZ$74.96 for 15GB data

iPhone X 256GB: NZ$59.99 + NZ$87.46 handset cost for 4GB data; NZ$79.99 + NZ$87.46 for unlimited data (with speeds reduced after using 22GB each month, and no tethering or hotspots allowed); NZ$79.99 + NZ$87.46 for 7.5GB data; and NZ$99.99 + NZ$87.46 for 15GB data

Open-term contracts over a 12-month iPhone repayment plan will cost:

iPhone X 64GB: NZ$59.99 + NZ$149.92 handset cost for 4GB data; NZ$79.99 + NZ$149.92 for unlimited data (with speeds reduced after using 22GB each month, and no tethering or hotspots allowed); NZ$79.99 + NZ$149.92 for 7.5GB data; and NZ$99.99 + NZ$149.92 for 15GB data

iPhone X 256GB: NZ$59.99 + NZ$174.92 handset cost for 4GB data; NZ$79.99 + NZ$174.92 for unlimited data (with speeds reduced after using 22GB each month, and no tethering or hotspots allowed); NZ$79.99 + NZ$174.92 for 7.5GB data; and NZ$99.99 + NZ$174.92 for 15GB data

All plans include a Spotify Premium and Lightbox subscription, as well as 1GB of Spark Wi-Fi per day, with unlimited calls and texts to both Australia and New Zealand, as well as rollover data.

Signing a 24-month plan provides customers with the same handset repayment pricing across two tiers: NZ$99.99 per month for 7.5GB data, and NZ$129.99 for 15GB data.

VODAFONE NZ

Vodafone NZ's open-term plans for the iPhone X come in three pricing tiers: Advantage Lite, Red+ Lite, and Red+ Essentials. Using these plans, Vodafone customers paying off the handset over 24 months will be charged:

iPhone X 64GB: NZ$112.90 for 2.5GB data; NZ$132.90 for 10GB data; NZ$152.90 for 22GB data

iPhone X 256GB: NZ$125.40 for 2.5GB data; NZ$145.40 for 10GB data; NZ$165.40 for 22GB data

Open-term plans while paying off the phone over 12 months will cost:

iPhone X 64GB: NZ$185.82 for 2.5GB data; NZ$205.82 for 10GB data; NZ$225.82 for 22GB data

iPhone X 256GB: NZ$210.82 for 2.5GB data; NZ$230.82 for 10GB data; NZ$250.82 for 22GB data

The lowest plan is capped at 300 minutes of calling to New Zealand and Australia, while the other two plans feature unlimited calls to both countries.

Vodafone's 24-month Red+ and Red+ Essentials plans provide the iPhone X for:

iPhone X 64GB: NZ$145.82 for 22GB data; and NZ$150.82 for 30GB data

iPhone X 256GB: NZ$158.32 for 22GB data; and NZ$163.32 for 30GB data

24-month plans while paying off the phone over 12 months will cost:

iPhone X 64GB: NZ$191.65 for 22GB data; and NZ$171.65 for 30GB data

iPhone X 256GB: NZ$216.65 for 22GB data; and NZ$196.65 for 30GB data

Both plans include unlimited texts to Australia and New Zealand. All Vodafone NZ plans include NZ$5-a-day international roaming.

2DEGREES

New Zealand's third telco, 2degrees, is charging the following for the iPhone X over 24-month plans:

iPhone X 64GB: NZ$113.75 for 2.5GB data; NZ$128.75 for 10GB data; NZ$143.75 for 25GB data; and NZ$202.75 for unlimited data

iPhone X 256GB: NZ$126.25 for 2.5GB data; NZ$141.25 for 10GB data; NZ$156.25 for 25GB data; and NZ$215.25 for unlimited data

The lowest-tier plan has 400 minutes of calls to New Zealand and Australia, while the remaining plans have unlimited calls. All plans have unlimited texts to New Zealand and Australia.

Apple unveiled the new iPhones in the US in September, with the iPhone X disposing with the home button and including integrated FaceID facial recognition, with the face data not being sent to a server but instead being stored on a chip; a Super Retina and HDR 10 display with Dolby Vision, True Tone, and 3D Touch support, with the screen costing upwards of $279 to repair; animated emojis; dual 12-megapixel TrueDepth cameras with f 1.8 and 2.4 apertures; and a quad-LED flash.

According to CEO Tim Cook, Apple is aiming for the "next decade" with the iPhone X.

"The first iPhone revolutionised the first decade of the technology. Ten years later, it's only fitting to reveal a product that will set the stage for the next decade," Cook said during the launch.

Related Coverage

iPhone X or iPhone 8? Price, size, camera all factor in your buying decision

Apple will start accepting pre-orders for the iPhone X on Friday, with some early purchasers getting delivery the following week. Should you spend the extra bucks on an X, or is an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus good enough? Here's how to decide.

iPhone X screen: Here's how much it will cost to repair

Don't drop your iPhone X: Without AppleCare warranty, repairing the all-screen device will set you back $279. Other damages out of warranty will cost $549.

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus New Zealand pricing

Spark and Vodafone NZ have both announced their pricing plans for the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

iPhone X Australian pricing

Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone Australia have released their pricing for the iPhone X.

iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus Singaporean pricing

Singtel, M1, and StarHub have released their pricing for the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus.