iPhone X screen: Here's how much it will cost to repair

Apple will charge $279 to repair the iPhone X screen (CNET/CBS Interactive).

Apple on Friday said it will cost $279 for iPhone X screen repairs and $549 for any other damage to the device, unless it's a manufacturing defect covered by Apple's standard one-year limited warranty.

The new iPhone X flagship became available for pre-order on Friday, October 27, and will ship to the first batch of customers November 3. It's the most expensive iPhone yet, starting at $1000. As you'd expect, iPhone X screen repair is $100 more than the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus.

Screenshot: CNET

iPhone X owners who purchased the $199 AppleCare+ protection that extends an iPhone's coverage to two years don't apply. AppleCare+ allows for two incidents where customers can minimize screen repair costs to $29 or $99 for other damages.

In other countries, iPhone X repair without AppleCare+ (via MacRumors):

Australia: $419 for screen repairs, $819 for other damage

Canada: $359 for screen repairs, $709 for other damage

Germany: €321 for screen repairs, and €611 for other damage

United Kingdom: £286 for screen repairs, £556 for other damage

Apple began pre-orders for the iPhone on Friday, and early shipments sold out quick. Shipping estimates show new orders arriving in five to six weeks.

Apple said a limited stock will be available in-store and at carriers on November 3. That's when we should start seeing some iPhone X drop tests too.

