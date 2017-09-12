iPhone X wireless charging accessory not ready for launch: Analyst

Apple is set to reveal the iPhone X and two other iPhones. Mockup found within Apple iOS 11 SDK (Image: File photo)

Apple's three new iPhones set to be announced on Tuesday will feature wireless charging capabilities, but won't initially ship with a first-party wireless charging pad or accessory, according to KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5mac).

Kuo, an often reliable Apple predictor, said the iPhone X and other new iPhones will support the Qi charging standard, meaning the smartphones should work with third-party wireless charging accessories. However, Apple will include tough rules for wireless charger RF specifications, the report said.

It's not clear what Apple's plans are to release its own wireless charger or wireless charging pad. Apple may not even show an accessory at the event on Tuesday, as Kuo wrote Apple is waiting for "technological breakthroughs" before being able to ramp production of the accessory.

An excerpt from Kuo's letter read:

Apple's own-brand wireless charger is not expected to debut at the media event, which we believe is primarily because Apple has higher requirements for wireless charger RF specifications, so there will be no definite mass production timetable prior to technological breakthroughs.

The latest rumor for the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X lands hours before Apple's event. Of course, we suggest you take rumors with a healthy dose of salt. You can check the @ZDNet Twitter stream for breaking news through the day, or check out our Apple section. You can also read our sister site CNET's live blog for up-to-date coverage.