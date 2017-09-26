IPsoft launches healthcare practice around AI assistant Amelia

read this Ten mistakes to avoid when working with tech partners Third-party tech partners can help your business reach its goals, but certain behaviors should be avoided when seeking out and managing those relationships. Read More

IPsoft's cognitive agent Amelia is looking for work in the healthcare industry. The company announced Tuesday that its Amelia self-learning computer software algorithm is at the core of the newly formed IPsoft healthcare practice.

Amelia is similar to Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa, but is touted as more expressive and capable of empathy than her AI peers.

In the healthcare industry, IPsoft said Amelia can be put to work in hospitals to help manage operational and administrative processes, but also to coordinate patient care plans, like scheduled tests, appointments and transfers. For health insurers, Amelia is pitched as a way to improve customer experience and manage member services.

Patient care aside, IPsoft is also looking to make Amelia a central figure in the healthcare AI market, which is expected to reach $6.6 billion by 2021.

"We have seen the hype about AI's ability to find cures for major diseases overnight," said IPsoft CEO Chetan Dube. "Now it is time to recover AI's reputation by applying advanced cognitive technology to the daily operations of the sector in order to provide demonstrable benefits to patients and the organizations who treat them."

IPsoft's Amelia healthcare practice is led by David Champeaux.

