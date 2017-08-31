It's official: Apple's iPhone event is Sept. 12 at Steve Jobs Theater

Apple

Apple on Thursday invited members of the press to its new campus for the first time, where the company is expected to unveil three new iPhones, a new Apple Watch, and an updated Apple TV.

The event invite reads "Let's meet at our place." The only picture included is the Apple logo with a trio of colors.

The meaning behind this invite is pretty clear: Apple is holding its first event at Steve Jobs Theater on its new campus. Unless you want to pick apart the colors in the logo, this invite appears to be as straightforward as it gets.

Apple will livestream the announcement on September 12 starting at 1 p.m. EST.

ZDNet will have full coverage of the announcements throughout that day.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE