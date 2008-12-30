January 5th: time to shake off the gloom

It's time for people to stop panicking about next year.

On January 5th it's business as usual, companies will be selling and delivering their services, looking for new avenues that will provide them with competitive bite, operational excellence and new ways of surviving in a tough business environment. We are part of that.

Yes, some of us will get laid off - several people I know already have, but we'll find new jobs, or new career opportunities - we always do. We may get a little poorer, but so will everyone else and the cost of living will get cheaper.

End of the day, we function in a world where we have much better technology and communications than we had 6 years' ago, much more mature global delivery models, and a truly global marketplace in which we operate. The future opportunity for our careers and our businesses has never had so much potential in the long-term, once we get over these short-term hurdles and adjust to a more challenging business environment. Challenges and change breed new opportunities - and the world won't stop while we try to embrace them.

We have exciting new technologies being developed and a fledgling new industry for developing alternative energy sources. And we have a new President arriving with fresh ideas and a fresh energy... in just 3 weeks.

It's time to shake off the gloom. 2009 here we come.